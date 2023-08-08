Awaiting Rahul’s insights on Manipur situation in Lok Sabha, says Gaurav Gogoi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the discussion on the motion on August 10.

By IANS Published Date - 11:27 AM, Tue - 8 August 23

New Delhi: With Congress MP Rahul Gandhi likely to initiate the discussion on the no-confidence motion moved against the government in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, his party colleague Gaurav Gogoi said that they were looking forward to hear his views, especially on Manipur.

“We look forward to what Rahul Gandhi has to say. He has visited Manipur and in the meantime, he has met with the cross sections of Indian society. He knows the state of the economy and the ground situation in Manipur. So, he has a very valuable perspective which we all look forward to hear,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi, who is the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, will move the no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha as per the schedule of the House.

He will move the no-confidence motion, which says, “That this House expresses its want of confidence in the Council of Ministers”.

However, Rahul Gandhi is expected to initiate the discussion on the motion, as party sources said that once the motion is moved, it is the party’s prerogative to decide who should initiate the discussion on it.

According to Parliament sources, the discussion on the no-confidence motion is expected to begin once it is moved on August 8, and is likely to continue throughout the next two days, i.e., August 9 and 10.

The agenda of business for August 9 and 10 however is yet to be announced officially.