Ayodhya: Salaries of Ram temple priests hiked

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has further hiked the salaries of priests performing daily rituals at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

By IANS Updated On - 10:50 AM, Wed - 11 October 23

This information was given by Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of the temple.

Now, Das will get Rs 32,900 monthly salary while his four assistants will get Rs 31000 each.

Along with Das, five priests perform daily rituals at the makeshift temple in Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Trust has been constituted to look after construction and management of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.