Azim Premji University announces admissions into its new four-year UG programmes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, has announced admissions for its new four-year undergraduate programmes designed and structured in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The programmes consist of four integrated elements including a rigorous disciplinary major, an interdisciplinary component combined with an intensive internship focused on occupational readiness, a set of foundational courses designed to develop capacities to engage effectively with the world, and a whole series of flexible credits to permit wide exploration of interests.

The UG programmes offered at the University in Bengaluru are: B.A. Honours in Economics, English, History, Philosophy or Social Science; BSc Honours in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics or Environmental Science and Sustainability; four-year BSc BEd in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics or Physics.

Applicants will be selected based on a written test, following which personal interviews will be conducted for the shortlisted students. The last date to apply for round 1 admission is November 24 and the entrance test is scheduled for December 24. Students can apply online on the University website https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/ug.