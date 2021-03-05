B.Tech student ends life in Warangal due to financial problems

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Warangal Urban: A .B.Tech third-year student committed suicide by hanging due to poor financial condition of his parents at Bollikunta village under Khila Warangal mandal in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Kasu Raj Kumar (21), son of Kasu Komuraiah and Doddamma. According to the police, he was suffering from depression due to financial problems faced by his parents. He hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his house when the other members of the family had gone out. He was second son of Komuraiah. Mamnoor police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.

