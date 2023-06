‘Baby’ Movie Release Date Announcement At Prasads Multiplex

The film's release date was officially announced at Prasads Multiplex with the launch of a 70-foot poster. Here is the video of the poster launch event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Hyderabad: Baby is the upcoming Telugu romantic movie written and directed by Sai Rajesh. Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin are the film’s leads.

The film’s release date was officially announced at Prasads Multiplex with the launch of a 70-foot poster. Here is the video of the poster launch event.