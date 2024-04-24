| Love Me If You Dare Set To Hit Theatres On May 25

‘Love Me – If You Dare’ set to hit theatres on May 25

Following the buzz created by the teaser and chartbuster album, makers have just announced the film’s release date. ‘Love Me…’ will be released worldwide in theatres on May 25.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 07:56 PM

Hyderabad: Starring young actors Ashish and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, ‘Love Me – If You Dare’ is a one-of-its-kind romantic horror thriller. Debutant Arun Bhimavarapu is helming the film, which has completed its shoot. Makers of the hit film ‘Balagam’, Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy, will be bankrolling this project under Dil Raju Productions’ banner. Naga Mallidi is producing the film while Shirish is presenting it.

Following the buzz created by the teaser and chartbuster album, makers have just announced the film’s release date. ‘Love Me…’ will be released worldwide in theatres on May 25. It’s a perfect summer release and makers are planning creative promotions to reach wider audience. Dil Raju and the team are confident that this summer, they will bring out a spine-chilling ghost love story that has the potential to become a blockbuster.

Announcing the release date, the makers unveiled a striking poster featuring Ashish sitting on a sofa with a shovel in his hand and a stern expression on his face, while Vaishnavi stands next to him. Every aspect of the film looks top-notch and promises an entertaining cinematic experience.

The filmmakers enlisted the best technicians for an unexplored horror love story. The music is composed by Academy Award-winning MM Keeravani, while PC Sreeram handling the cinematography. Avinash Kolla will be in charge of the art department.