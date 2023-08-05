Bahadurpura police nab burglars; recover stolen goods

The arrested persons are Thakur Uday Singh (23), a salesman and Syed Shoaib Ahmed (20), a swimming coach, both friends and residents of Kishanbagh.

By Mitu David Updated On - 05:03 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police nabbed two burglars involved in several cases and recovered gold ornaments weighing 10 grams and cash of Rs.1.4 lakh on Saturday.

According to the police, Uday Singh was also involved in rape and theft cases in 2021 and was subsequently jailed. After being released from the prison, he continued to commit house burglaries along with Shoaib.

“They did recce of plush residential colonies and identified locked houses and burgled them,” said a police official.

Recently, they broke into a house in Bahadurpura and decamped with cash of Rs.1.4 lakh and gold ornaments weighing 10 grams.

Based on a tip-off, the duo was nabbed and the stolen material recovered intact.