Bala Vikasa donates 40 tablets to students

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao appreciated Bala Vikasa for coming forward to help the poor and marginalised students to access online education

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Mahabubabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with Executive Director of Bala Vikasa Shoury Reddy Singareddy distributed 40 tablet PCs to students of Zilla Parishad High School, Kanatayapalem in Thorrur mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The Minister appreciated Bala Vikasa for coming forward to help the poor and marginalised students to access online education and thanked Amazon for supporting the cause. “Education is the foundation for a bright future and I urge you all to put the tablets to good use and achieve success,” he added.

Shoury Reddy said that the children of the poor families are suffering a lot with no access to smartphones or tablets or laptops or any smart devices, particularly in rural areas. “They are facing the risk of being completely left out, giving rise to the frightening possibility of increasing school drop-outs, and engagement as child labor due to closure of the schools because of the pandemic Covid-19,” he added.

“To ensure that marginalized children do not lose out on education, Bala Vikasa, with the support of Amazon Development Center, is providing free tablets to poor children, especially orphans. 170 Students have already received the Tablets in the previous week,” he said and added that about 200 more orphan students would receive the tablets over the next couple of days at various distribution events organized by Bala Vikasa. District Education Officials along with the MPP, Sarpanch and other officials were also present at the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .