Telangana: Politicians use ‘Balagam’ movie to connect with people

Political leaders are now utilising the movie's popularity and are making posters and flex banners using the movie's theme and title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy followers made a poster with Balagam movie title.

Siddipet: Political leaders will never leave any chance to connect with the people. At a time when Telugu movie “Balagam” has become a talking point in every corner of villages in Telangana, political leaders are now utilising the movie’s popularity and are making posters and flex banners using the movie’s theme and title.

The posters have messages on them saying that the party workers and the people of the constituency are their “Balagam” (strength and support).

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Medak MLA Padma Devendar Reddy, Congress leader Cheruku Srinivas Reddy and several other leaders in erstwhile Medak distinct have created such banners.

Not only district and State-level leaders, even Sarpanches, MPTCs and other leaders are also creating such banners in an attempt to stay emotionally connected with the people.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Prabhakar Reddy said his followers had created the banners because he always believed the people of his constituency were his strength.

Since the people were loving the movie so much and many considering it their own story, Reddy said such banners would certainly help them stay connected with the people.

The movie, directed by Venu Yeldandi and which talks about family relations, human values and ethics, has become quite popular for its touching story and is already being screened in several villages with village sarpanches and local leaders taking the initiative in an attempt to revive strong family connections.