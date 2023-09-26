All eyes on Balapur Ganesh laddu auction this Thursday

According to the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi president Kallem Niranjan Reddy, a few more participants were expected to enroll for in this year’s laddu auction, which will be held before procession of Ganesh idol in Balapur on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:07 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: With Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities to conclude on Thursday, all eyes are on the auction of famous 21-kg Balapur Ganesh laddu prasadam.

While 25 persons who successfully bid for the laddu since 1994 are eligible to participate, five new persons including non-locals have enrolled for auctioning till Tuesday.

Last year, the laddu was successfully bid by a local farmer Vangeti Lakshma Reddy for Rs.24.60 lakh, which was Rs.5.70 lakh more than the previous year. This time, the laddu is expected to set a new record price.

This year, Balapur Ganesh idol was designed in the sitting posture on Panchmukhi Nagendra (five-head) with moving eyes and ears and the pandal was decorated with Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple theme.

The auctioning of Ganesh laddu dates back to 1994, when it was bid by a local farmer, Kolan Mohan Reddy, for Rs 450. Mohan Reddy after distributing laddu prasadam to his family and locals, sprinkled it in his farm and the yield going up considerably resulted in the belief the belief that the laddu here ushers in health, wealth and prosperity, took roots.

Balapur Laddu auction:

Year Bidder Amount (Rs.)

1994 Kolan Mohan Reddy 450

1995 Kolan Mohan Reddy 4,500

1996 Kolan Krishna Reddy 18,000

1997 Kolan Krishna Reddy 28,000

1998 Kolan Mohan Reddy 51,000

1999 Kallem Anji Reddy 65,000

2000 Kallem Pratap Reddy 66,000

2001 G Raghunandan Chary 85,000

2002 Kandada Madhava Reddy 1,05,000

2003 Chigirintha Bala Reddy 1,55,000

2004 Kolan Mohan Reddy 2,01,000

2005 Ibram Shekar 2,08,000

2006 Chigirinta Tirupati Reddy 3,00,000

2007 G Raghunandan Chary 4,15,000

2008 Kolan Mohan Reddy 5,07,000

2009 Saritha 5,10,000

2010 Kodali Sridhar Babu 5,35,000

2011 Kolan Brothers 5,45,000

2012 Pannala Goverdhan Reddy 7,50,000

2013 Teegala Krishna Reddy 9,26,000

2014 Singi Reddy Jaihind Reddy 9,50,000

2015 Kallem Madhan Mohan Reddy 10,32,000

2016 Kandhadi Skylab Reddy 14,65,000

2017 Nagam Thirupathi Reddy 15,60,000

2018 Teretipalli Srinivas Guptha 16,60,000

2019 Kolan Ram Reddy 17,60,000

2020 Presented to CM ——

2021 Ramesh Yadav & Marri Shashank Reddy 18,90,000

2022 Vangeti Lakshma Reddy 24,60,000