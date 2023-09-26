Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements for Ganesh final immersion

The immersion which commences on Thursday is expected to continue on Friday as well during which several thousands of Ganesh idols ranging from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh, Balapur Ganesh and others are expected to be immersed.

Hyderabad: The tri-commissionerate police – Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda have made elaborate bandobast with about nearly 24,000 different police personnel for the Ganesh idols final immersion to be held on September 28.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at Hussain Sagar, IDL Tank in Kukatpally and Saroornagar Lake and other natural and artificial water bodies for immersion.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand had inspected immersion points around Hussain Sagar and enquired on the safety measures put at place.“All necessary arrangements have been made for the convenience of devotees, traffic flow, force deployment and proper illumination,” he said.

Detailed instructions were issued to ensure smooth and secure experience to devotees. A temporary command and control centre has been set up at the central zone to locally monitor immersion process.

The Cyberabad Police have deployed about 7,000 personnel across on bandobast duties. While flying drones are banned, anti-sabotage checks will be done continuously to sterilise the main procession route and bylanes leading to the route.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra who earlier visited various immersion points, said they were focused on making this year’s immersion, an incident free event. Around 3,000 CCTV cameras were installed at various immersion points for the bandobast.

“Police constables will have body-worn cameras to report every movement at immersion points to the command control centre along with the police control room,” he said.

The Rachakonda Police have made foolproof arrangements for the immersion with pandal organisers, general public and social workers coordinating with the police and volunteers.

According to the Rachakonda police, there are 18 tanks including four in the GHMC limits. Apart from static and mobile cranes, ambulances would be arranged while four rescue boats and 60 expert swimmers too would be on the job.

In addition to city police and paramilitary forces, additional police forces from districts were deployed as part of the security build-up. The Quick Reaction Teams (QRT), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and City Security Force (CSF) commandos will take guard in the sensitive areas along the idol procession routes. Also multiple quick response teams, bomb disposal dog squads, anti-chain snatching teams and SHE teams will be in place.