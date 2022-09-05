‘Immersion will proceed to Begumpet if govt fails to make arrangements at Tank Bund’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:26 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar here on Monday demanded that the State government make necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of immersion of Ganesh idols in Tank Bund like previous years. Interacting with media persons he accused the district administration and the police of creating obstacles for the festivals and hurting the sentiments of lakhs of devotees.

If the administration failed to make arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols at Tank Bund on September 9, then the party with the help of Ganesh Utsav Samithi would change the procession route and proceed to Begumpet. “We are again requesting the administration to start making arrangements,” he said. He criticised the police department for imposing unnecessary restrictions only for the Hindu festivals.

Earlier, Sanjay along with Telangana party affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh performed pooja at Khairatabad Ganesh idol and offered 20 kg laddu to Lord Vinayaka. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay called upon devotees to be united. “It will be dangerous for Telangana if we are divided in the name of castes and communities,” he said.

“A true Hindu is the one who wants the society to be good on all fronts,” he said, adding that the time has come for the entire Hindu community to unite. “Every Hindu needs to respond immediately if there is any deviation from Hindu Dharma. The purpose of Vinayaka Chaturthi festival is to unite Hindus,” he added.