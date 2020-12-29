Balka Suman flays Bandi over comments against KCR

Condemning Sanjay’s comments, Suman advised the BJP leader to mind his language while referring to reputed persons like the Chief Minister

By | Published: 4:41 pm 6:17 pm

Karimnagar: Government Whip Balka Suman came down heavily on BJP State president and Karimangar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday for making objectionable comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Condemning Sanjay’s comments, Suman advised the BJP leader to mind his language while referring to reputed persons like the Chief Minister. “Otherwise, he will have to pay a heavy price for it,” he warned, addressing a press conference along with BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar here.

Referring to the unsavoury comments of the MP describing Chandrashekhar Rao as a psycho and passport broker, he said: “Is this the way to address a person who occupies the top post in a State? BJP leaders repeatedly speak about tradition and culture, and here is a saffron party leader who speaks an entirely different language.”

Stating that the appointment of Sanjay as State president of the BJP was courtesy Chandrasekhar Rao, Suman said Statehood for Telangana was achieved only because of the relentless struggle Chandrasekhar Rao. “After Statehood, BJP had to constitute a separate body for Telangana, and as a result, Sanjay got an opportunity to become State president,” he said.

Observing that TRS leaders could also retaliate in the same language, he said the party was maintaining restraint because they are in a responsible position of ruling the State.

“Why doesn’t Sanjay, who criticises the State government at the drop of a hat, speak about Kaleshwaram project? I challenge him to bring national project status for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme if he is sincere about the development of the State,” the whip said.

Talking about development of Karimnagar Parliament constituency in the past one and half year, Suman said the MP had done nothing for the development of the constituency, whereas Chandrashekhar Rao, during his tenure as MP of Karimnagar, got sanction for Manoharabad-Kothapalli railway line. “Works were also taken up on a war-footing during the tenure of Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar,” he said, adding that the IIIT, which Vinod Kumar got sanctioned for Karimnagar, was shifted to Raichur due to failure of Sanjay. “Unfortunately, Sanjay is trying to halt sanction of Smart City funds too,” he added.

Though former MP Vinod Kumar had taken steps to set up National Highway’s Superintendent Engineer office in Karimnagar, the condition of the office was in bad shape. People of Karimnagar as well as the State were unhappy with the attitude of the MP, he said.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao and others were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .