Balka Suman inaugurates Dalit Bandhu unit in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said that the government introduced the prestigious Dalit Bandhu scheme in the country and was implementing it for progress and financial empowerment of weaker sections.

He along with MLAs Durgam Chinnaiah and N Diwakar Rao inaugurated an e-bike showroom, granted to a beneficiary under the initiative here on Saturday.

Suman stated that steps were being taken to ensure that fruits of Dalit Bandhu scheme reach every Dalit family. He advised the beneficiaries to utilize the innovative initiative and achieve economic empowerment and set an example to others. He told them to choose viable sectors under the scheme. He stated that efforts were on to develop Mancherial district on many aspects.

Collector Bharati Hollikeri, Social Welfare Executive Director Durga Prasad, Libraries corporation chairman R Praveen, municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, vice-chairperson G Mukesh Goud and many others were present.