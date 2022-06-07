Balkampet Yellamma Kalynam on July 5: Talasani

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:19 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Source: Twitter

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements will be made for the annual Kalyanam festivities at Balkampet Yellamma temple in the city to be held in the first week of July.

After a review meeting on the arrangements on Tuesday, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said the kalynam will be on July 5 with ‘edurukolu’ on July 4 and Rathotsavam on July 6.

“This year the kalyanam at Balkampet Yellamma temple will be celebrated on a grand scale. After Telangana was formed, besides Bonalu being celebrated on a grand note, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has ensured that festivals of all religions are celebrated on a grand scale,” said Yadav adding the kalyanam will be telecast live.

The arrangements include setting up of health camps, restoration of roads leading to the temple, sanitation, security arrangements, traffic diversion etc. Barricades will also be set up to ensure a comfortable and orderly darshan for devotees.

The Minister also instructed the officials to issue darshan passes that have a barcode so that they are not misused or duplicated.