Balram asks workers not to trust fraudsters

"There is no room for corruption in the process of the medical board. If you come across those who are deceiving with false words, they can inform the Singareni vigilance officials by calling 9491144104 or through WhatsApp.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 09:40 PM

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram has advised employees and workers not to fall prey to middlemen and face the medical board examination honestly.

Balram said the vigilance department had been asked to keep track of fraudsters and take stringent action against persons misleading workers about the medical board.

Also Read Law and order deteriorating in State, says Balka Suman

“There is no room for corruption in the process of the medical board. If you come across those who are deceiving with false words, they can inform the Singareni vigilance officials by calling 9491144104 or through WhatsApp.

The names of the complainants are kept confidential,”he said. He called upon them to attend the medical board honestly without succumbing to any temptations.