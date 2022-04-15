Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Ban movie ‘The Beast’ as it demeans Muslim community: MMK

By IANS
Published: Updated On - 04:13 PM, Fri - 15 April 22
M.H. Jawahirullah

Chennai: MMK President M.H. Jawahirullah has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to ban actor Joseph Vijay’s “The Beast” as it demeans the Muslim community as a whole.

Citing the ban on the movie in Kuwait and Qatar, Jawahirullah said the Muslim community braving the natural calamity and the Covid-19 pandemic had rendered yeoman service to the community, but “The Beast” demeans them and has the possibility of creating a law and order situation in the state.

According to him, movies like “Viswaroopam”, and “Thupakki” had demeaned the Muslim community, and after a lull in production of such movies, now “The Beast” has given life to such a movie genre.

The Tamil movie is produced by Sun Pictures, part of Sun TV Group, and directed by Nelson.

The MMK is an ally of the ruling DMK.

