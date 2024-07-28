Bandi dares Owaisi to contest from Kodangal

Bandi alleged that the government released Rs.33 crore during Ramzan, whereas only Rs.5 lakh was released for celebration of Bonalu in the Old City.

28 July 2024

Hyderabad: Taking a dig at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for offering his Kondangal seat to AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar dared Owaisi to contest from Kodangal and claimed that his party would defeat him.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Old City to attend the Bonalu festival on Sunday, Sanjay said that if Owaisi contested from Kodangal assembly constituency, he would lose his deposit.

“We will see to it that he is defeated,” he said.

Describing AIMIM as an opportunistic party, the BJP MP said the Majlis always joined hands with the ruling party for its selfish gains.

“When BRS was in power they were close to that party. Owaisi used to call KCR ‘uncle’. Now again the party has become close to Congress. Owaisi and Revanth have now become brothers. Majlis is like a cat on the wall. We don’t know which side it will jump to,” he said.

Criticising the Congress government for not allocating sufficient funds for organising the Bonalu festival in the Old City, he alleged that the government released Rs.33 crore during Ramzan, whereas only Rs.5 lakh was released for celebration of Bonalu in the Old City.

“The Congress government is treating Hindus as beggars. After BJP comes to power in the State, we will celebrate Bonalu in every street of the State,” he said.