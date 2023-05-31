Bandi Sanjay dares AIMIM to contest in all constituencies in Telangana

Except the old city, the AIMIM had no strength outside Hyderabad, Bandi Sanjay opined and dared MIM leaders to contest in all assembly constituencies in the state

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:51 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Except the old city, the AIMIM had no strength outside Hyderabad, Bandi Sanjay opined and dared MIM leaders to contest in all assembly constituencies in the state

Karimnagar: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on AIMIM accusing it of joining hands always with the ruling political parties. Except the old city, the party had no strength outside Hyderabad, he opined and dared MIM leaders to contest in all assembly constituencies in the state to prove their sincerity that they were fighting for Muslim community.

Instead of making statements in Darussalam, MIM should contest in all segments in the state, he dared and predicted that MIM candidates would not get even deposits if they contest outside the old city. Sanjay Kumar made these comments while interacting with mediapersons after attending foundation laying ceremony for the construction of TTD temple in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

The BJP chief questioned as to why the old city has not become a new city, industries have not been established, local youths were not getting jobs and youth were unable to get passports. Except for the old city, MIM has no strength outside Hyderabad, he said and observed that it has always become a routine practice for Owaisi to join hands with the ruling parties to protect their properties. MIM has spoiled the lives of the Muslims by utilizing the community as a vote bank.

Informing that Muslims have also started rejecting MIM, he said that the community people were not in a position to think about the party. In order to retain power, the BRS party was encouraging MIM and Congress parties. Defeating BJP was the single point agenda of three political parties. Sanjay Kumar condemned MIM comments that the union Home Minister Amit Shah constructed a house for a businessman in Shamshabad. The BJP leader made sarcastic comments stating that terrorist groups might have told it to Owaisi and they may blast it if Amit Shah visits that house.