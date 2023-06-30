Bandi Sanjay demands release of people arrested in Dharmapuri

Bandi Sanjay alleged that the police unnecessarily arrested people protesting against the slaughter of a cow

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

File Photo of Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Condemning the arrest of people who were protesting against the alleged slaughter of a cow during Bakrid festival in Dharmapuri of Nizamabad on Thursday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday demanded the government to immediately release all the arrested people and withdraw the cases filed against them. He said if the people were not released, he would stage a protest in Dharmapuri.

In a statement, Bandi Sanjay alleged that the police unnecessarily arrested people protesting against the slaughter of a cow.

Though the incident took place in the presence of a local councillor, the police instead of taking action against him and people responsible for the slaughter of the cow, had booked non-bailable cases against the people who protested against the crime, he alleged.