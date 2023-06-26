Telangana BJP internal rift: Bandi Sanjay summoned to Delhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

File Photo of Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Amid the infighting within the State BJP unit, the party high command on Monday summoned party State president Bandi Sanjay to Delhi.

According to sources, the party central leadership summoned Bandi to discuss the issue of Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who were reportedly planning to leave the party and join Congress.

It is learnt that party National President JP Nadda expressed displeasure over the duo skipping the meeting of senior leaders of the party’s State unit and the Nagarkurnool public meeting.

The duo were summoned by Nadda on June 24 to Delhi to discuss issues related to their decision to leave the party.

The two leaders after attending the meeting looked satisfied and told the media that they would continue in the party and work for the victory of the party in the upcoming assembly polls.

However, the very next day they skipped Nadda’s public meeting creating doubt among the party leaders about their intentions.

Sources said that the party leadership would be taking some crucial decisions in the next few days to put the party back on track in the State.