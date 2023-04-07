Bandi Sanjay released on bail from Karimnagar Jail

Hanamkonda magistrate court allowed BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar a conditional bail on Thursday night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:16 AM, Fri - 7 April 23

Karimnagar: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was arrested in connection with the SSC Hindi question paper leak case, was released on bail from the Karimnagar district jail on Friday morning.

This was after the Hanamkonda magistrate court allowed him conditional bail on Thursday night.

Speaking to the media outside the jail, Sanjay Kumar alleged that the police had registered a false case against him with any evidence and demanded that the State government initiate a probe into the paper leakage episode by a sitting judge.

He also said he would register a privilege case with the Lok Sabha Speaker against the Karimnagar and Warangal police commissioners. He alleged that the police attacked his house and arrested him illegally without a warrant.

Replying to a question on his refusal to hand over his mobile phone to police, he claimed that his phone was with the police.