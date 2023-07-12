Bank holds back Rythu Bandhu, pension amounts: MLA warns action

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Sangareddy: Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran has expressed anger over the management of Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank Vatpally branch officials for holding back Rythu Bandhu and Aasara pension amounts.

Following multiple complaints from farmers and elderly persons from different villages of Vatpally Mandal during the last few days, the MLA made a direct visit to the branch on Wednesday.

After talking to the staff, he found that the amounts of some farmers and pensioners were held back by the branch staff as the farmers could not pay the loans for a while.

He has asked the bank management to allow the farmers and pensioners to withdraw amounts.

He said he would take up the issue with higher officials if they repeated the act.