Tribal farmers will get 10 benefits with Podu land Pattas: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:58 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the tribals, who were getting Podu land pattas, can enjoy 10 benefits after receiving the pattas. Addressing the tribal farmers before distributing Podu land pattas to them on Saturday, the Minister said the farmers would be eligible for Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, 24X7 free power supply, subsidised agriculture equipment, crop loss compensation, crop loans apart from the ownership rights. He further said that the lands would also be transferable to their family members since the government considered them hereditary property.

Rao said that the Podu land patta holders will get eligible to get market committee chairperson, director and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society Chairperson and director posts.

The Minister has said that all the cases filed against them for tilling the forest land will be removed with immediate effect. Rao has launched the distribution of Podu land pattas of 517 acres to 610 farmers of the Medak district. Stating that Telangana was having a forest of 66 lakh acres, Rao said that the government was giving Podu land pattas to farmers in a record extent of 7.04 lakh acres which accounts for 10.71 per cent.

He said that Telangana stands first in giving podu land pattas and Chhattisgarh stood at a distant second with 6 per cent and Madhya Pradesh third position with 3.85 per cent.

Accusing the Opposition parties of just confining to talking, he said that the Telangana government has made 3,145 tribal thandas across the State as Panchayats which were being ruled by the tribals.

Rao said that the government made 66 thands in Medak district Panchayats besides laying roads and mission Bagiratha pipelines to all the thands.

Stating that the government was giving free power up to 100 units to tribal families, the Minister has said that they have set up several residential institutes in government sectors for the benefit of the tribals besides increasing the reservations to 10 per cent.

MLAs C Madan Reddy, M Padma Devendar Reddy, State Women’s Commissioner Chairperson V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Collector Rajarshi Shah, Additional Collectors Prathima Singh, B Ramesh and others were present.