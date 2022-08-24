Bappi Lahiri’s show ‘Suron Ka Eklavya’ goes live on Doordarshan

Published Date - 04:34 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Pioneers of musical reality shows, Sai Baba Studio’s latest offering ‘Suron ka Eklavya’ goes live on Doordarshan. Suron ka Eklavya also marks music maverick and composer late Bappi Lahiri’s last show.

Bappi Lahiri features along with veteran music composers Jatin Pandit and Ismail Darbar as judges. These judges will be mentoring and judging the contestants on the basis of presentation and talent. The show will be hosted by the young and dynamic singer Abhas Joshi. The title track of the show is sung by Shaan and Anwesha while the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire.

‘Suron ka Eklavya – Andaaz Wahi Awaaz Nayi’, is a unique concept where the talents pay tribute to the legendary singers of the golden era; Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi, and Kishore Kumar. The contestant singers will present the songs in the signature styles of these legends but retain their individuality with their fresh voices and innovative performances. The show encourages the new generation to acquaint themselves with the music of yesteryear.

‘Suron Ka Eklavya’ will have fifty-two episodes playing out in three phases – auditions, gala round, and the finale. They will be aired from 8 to 9 pm every Saturday and Sunday on DD National.

You can watch the promo here: