Beedi roller’s son gets 27th rank in Civils

A native of Velichala of Ramadugu mandal, Saikiran pursued his school education in Teja Residential High School, Karimnagar and passed SSC in 2012.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 07:48 PM

Karimnagar: A hardware engineer from the district, Nandala Saikiran cracked the UPSC Civil Service Examination with the All India 27th rank in his second attempt.

He did his intermediate from Trinity Junior College, Karimnagar and pursued B.Tech (ECE) in National Institute of Technology (MIT), Warangal.

He was working as a hardware engineer with Qualcomm in Hyderabad, when he began preparations for the Civil Services examination in May 2021.

Utilising whatever time he could on weekends and holidays, Saikiran managed to secure a rank without coaching. Speaking to Telangana Today, Saikiran informed that he used to depend on YouTube and other online websites for information and read books.

The son of a weaver Kantha Rao and a beedi roller Lakshmi, Saikiran lost his father Kantha Rao several years ago and it was Lakshmi who played a vital role in supporting him. His sister is working as Assistant Engineer in Rural Water Supply department in Boinpalli of Rajanna-Sircilla district.