63 Degrees introduces Hyderabad’s first self-cooking station at Gachibowli

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 21 February 2024, 11:18 PM

The station produces specialities and also allows guests to customise flavours. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The culinary scene in Hyderabad has just got an upgrade with the city’s first-ever self-cooking station introduced by 63 Degrees, which was recently opened at Gachibowli. This fully-automated WOK machine is poised to turn anyone with basic cooking knowledge into a culinary maestro.

The self-cooking station operates with a touch-responsive screen that displays step-by-step instructions for preparing programmed dishes, focusing primarily on rice and noodle items. Each step has a pre-defined timing displayed as a stopwatch on the screen, ensuring precision in the cooking process.

The station not only produces dishes comparable to restaurant specialities but also allows guests to customise flavours according to their preferences. The inspiration behind incorporating this cutting-edge technology came during the owner’s research for the menu.

“While researching for the menu, we came across such machines in Indonesia and wanted to implement the same at our restaurant. Being in the heart of the IT industry zone, we wanted to incorporate technology into our menu and give our guests something new to try and create amazing dishes,” said Prasad K, owner of the restaurant.

In addition to the self-cooking station, 63 Degrees has a live pot biryani grill counter, offering the traditional biryani tossed on a tawa, and then dum pukht in a grill.

“When we were thinking of a live counter menu, we wanted to have a few dishes which wouldn’t be easily available in a buffet menu while being in touch with traditional recipes. That’s when we came up with the live pot biryani grill counter. The biryanis are tossed on tawa and after adding ghee, they are put in the rotatory grill for dum pukht and served to the customer,” explained Prasad.

And if that’s not enough to whet your appetite, they are one of the few standalone restaurants in the city serving the trending cheese wheel pasta. This dish from Italy places piping hot pasta inside a giant cheese wheel and twirls it around so every piece of pasta is coated in cheese.

But wait, there’s more. They have a separate seafood grill, and a fusion live chaat counter along with a dessert counter with over 26 desserts and a chocolate fountain creating a symphony for dessert enthusiasts. While they have all this under one roof, 63 Degrees plans to expand its menu further once its introductory offer concludes.