Barn owl trapped in nylon manja rescued by Siddipet civic staff

The staff fed the owl and released it into the wild after getting rid of the manja.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Siddipet Municipal staff are rescuing the Barn owl on Sunday.

Siddipet: Coming to the rescue of a barn owl, which was trapped in Chinese manja, Haritha Haram officials of Siddipet Municipality removed the manja and released the owl into the wild.

As the barn owl got its wings and legs entangled in the manja, Haritha Haram Officer Samala Ilaiah said they were alerted by locals, after which a team was sent to the spot, where the owl was found hanging from a tree. The staff fed the owl and released it into the wild after getting rid of the manja.