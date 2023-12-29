Barrelakka files complaint against RGV

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:22 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Barelakka filed a complaint against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma at the Women’s Commission on Friday.

During the ‘Vyhoom’ pre-release event in Vijayawada, RGV compared Barelakka to Pawan Kalyan, stating that she gained popularity despite lacking a name or village, whereas Pawan Kalyan, a superstar, lost deposits in Telangana elections.

Embarrassed by RGV’s comments, she, along with her advocate Rajesh Kumar, lodged a complaint against him.

Barrelakka, also known as Karne Sirisha, rose to fame after contesting elections from the Kollapur constituency in Telangana.