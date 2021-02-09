Basar temple earns Rs 71.44 lakh from devotees in past 3 months

The Executive Officer of the temple Vinod Reddy said that the abode of goddess of learning saw the revenue of Rs 71,44,822 including 135 grams of mixed gold ornaments, 3.150 kilograms of mixed silver and 17 foreign currency notes as well from November 2 to February 8.

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Nirmal: The ancient Sri Jnana Saraswathi Devasthanam (SJSD) of Basar registered an income of Rs 71.44 lakh in the form of offerings by devotees over a period of 97 days. The counting of hundis was held on the premises of the shrine on Tuesday. The temple saw a remarkable growth in its earnings in the past three months.

The Executive Officer of the temple Vinod Reddy said that the abode of goddess of learning saw the revenue of Rs 71,44,822 including 135 grams of mixed gold ornaments, 3.150 kilograms of mixed silver and 17 foreign currency notes as well from November 2 to February 8.

The temple’s governing committee chairman Sharath Pathak, AEO Sudharshan Goud and In-charge supervisor Sanjeev Rao were present. Members of Rajanna-Sircilla Shivashakti organisation and devotees took part in the counting.

The abode of the goddess of learning recorded income of Rs 33.83 lakh in the form of offerings by devotees for a period of 119 days from February 24 to November 2. It had earned Rs 51.56 lakh including 80 grams of mixed gold ornaments and 2 kilograms of mixed silver and 24 foreign currency notes as well from February 5 to July 7.

SGSD is the only temple of goddess Saraswathi in southern India. Parents throng this shrine for performing Aksharabhayasam, a customary ritual for initiating children into education and world of alphabets. It is believed that sage Vyas had worshipped goddess Saraswathi during the times of Mahabharatha by staying on the banks of Godavari.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .