Basketball: G9 enter quarterfinals of the General Manager Cup

Hyderabad: The team G9 advanced to the quarterfinals of the U-19 3×3 basketball event of the General Manager Cup held at the Railway Recreation Club (RRC) Grounds, Secunderabad on Sunday.
The G9 team thrashed St Joseph’s 12-2 in the pre-quarterfinals. Earlier it defeated NPG 8-1 in the league stage.
Riding on Lokesh’s two two-pointers Rising Stars downed Absolute Hoopers 6-5 to make it to the quarterfinals.
Results: Basketball:
U-19 Boys: Pre-quarters: G9 bt St Joseph’s 12-2, Rising Stars bt Absolute Hoopers 6-5;
U-16: Rising Stars bt bt St Joseph’s 10-9,
Girls: U-19: Quarterfinals: Medchal Malkajgiri bt Necklace Pride 4-2, KVBR bt Don Bosco 6-5,
Pre-quarters: Medchal Malkajgiri bt Government Women College 12-7; U-16:
Quarterfinals: Necklace Price bt Medchal Malkajgiri 5-3,
Pre-quarterfinals: Necklace Price bt Phantoms 9-0.