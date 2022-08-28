Basketball: G9 enter quarterfinals of the General Manager Cup

Hyderabad: The team G9 advanced to the quarterfinals of the U-19 3×3 basketball event of the General Manager Cup held at the Railway Recreation Club (RRC) Grounds, Secunderabad on Sunday.

The G9 team thrashed St Joseph’s 12-2 in the pre-quarterfinals. Earlier it defeated NPG 8-1 in the league stage.

Riding on Lokesh’s two two-pointers Rising Stars downed Absolute Hoopers 6-5 to make it to the quarterfinals.

Results: Basketball:

U-19 Boys: Pre-quarters: G9 bt St Joseph’s 12-2, Rising Stars bt Absolute Hoopers 6-5;

U-16: Rising Stars bt bt St Joseph’s 10-9,

Girls: U-19: Quarterfinals: Medchal Malkajgiri bt Necklace Pride 4-2, KVBR bt Don Bosco 6-5,

Pre-quarters: Medchal Malkajgiri bt Government Women College 12-7; U-16:

Quarterfinals: Necklace Price bt Medchal Malkajgiri 5-3,

Pre-quarterfinals: Necklace Price bt Phantoms 9-0.