Basthi Dawakhanas will take healthcare closer to people: Energy Minister

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said Basthi Dawakhanas were aimed at taking free health services closer to poor people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was getting checking of blood pressure by the staff after inaugurating basthi dawakhana at Kuda Kuda in Suryapet on Thursday

Suryapet: Stating that initiatives taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the health sector had instilled confidence in the public towards government hospitals, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said Basthi Dawakhanas were aimed at taking free health services closer to poor people.

Inaugurating a Basthi Dawakhana at Kuda Kuda in Suryapet town, Jagadish Reddy said the State government was focusing on ensuring quality healthcare services to poor people free of cost. As part of this, it had increased facilities and quality of healthcare services in government hospitals, which brought about a change in the attitude of people. The number of people approaching government hospitals for treatment had increased multiple times now compared to the figures before the formation of Telangana, he added.

Before 2014, people were afraid to go to government hospitals for treatment due to low quality services and poor facilities, he said, adding that 120 diagnostic tests and free medicine would be available at Basthi Dawakhanas in addition to outpatient services. A doctor, nurses and supporting staff would available.

Suryapet municipal chairpersons Perumalla Annapurna and others were also present.