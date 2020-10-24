Bathukamma celebrated on a grand note in Hyderabad

Wearing face mask, women in their traditional attire gathered in large numbers in open areas with Bathukamma in diverse patterns and sizes and participated in the festival

Hyderabad: Bathukamma, a floral festival was celebrated on a grand note here on Saturday night, amid Covid-19 scare.

Bathukamma celebrated for nine-days during Dasara navaratri festival was started on October 16 and concluded as ‘Saddula Bathukamma’ on Saturday. Wearing face mask, women in their traditional attire gathered in large numbers in open areas with Bathukamma in diverse patterns and sizes and participated in the festival.

Forming a circle around Bathukamma, women sang songs by clapping their hands in unison and revolved around Bathukamma. They sang songs praising Goddess Gauri Devi before immersing Bathukamma at the nearby lakes.

The environs in Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Sanathnagar etc., came alive as women especially girls took part in the festival with enthusiasm.

As all the lakes and tanks were filled to brim due to the incessant rains, the police in coordination with the municipal officials made necessary arrangements to assist women to immerse Bathukamma without any problem.

The district administration deployed volunteers at Necklace Road, Sanjeevaiah Park, Boats Club on Upper Tank Bund, Safilguda, Kapra, Saroornagar and other lakes to help women immerse Bathukamma easily.

