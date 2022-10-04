Bathukamma celebrated with fanfare in London

Hyderabad: Over 2,000 Telugu families from across United Kingdom (UK) turned-up for ‘Chenetha Bathukamma-Dasara Sambaralu’ held in London by Telangana Association of United Kingdom (TAUK).

In solidarity with the State government’s efforts to encourage handloom garments, the TAUK dedicated the London Bathukamma celebrations to handloom products made by weavers of Telangana. All the participants sported handloom garments, president, TAUK, Ratnakar Kadudula in a statement said.

Chairman, Telangana State Film Development Corporation Ltd (TSFDC), Arun Kurmachalam, representative from High Commission of India, London, UK, Lakshmi Narayanan, Deputy Mayor of London Borough of Hounslow, Adesh Farmahan and other senior local officials also participated in the ‘Chenetha Bathukamma celebrations.

The TAUK members also showcased a scaled-down model of Yadadri Temple. Children and youngsters also participated in the special sports and other cultural events that were part of the Bathukamma celebrations, TAUK events in-charge, Malla Reddy said.