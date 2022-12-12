‘Follow expert guidance and proper planning for studying abroad’

Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana organised a seminar on Study Abroad

Published Date - 07:13 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Y-Axis as part of its themed study abroad seminars in association Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana organised its Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers session at Loyola Academy, Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: As part of a series of seminars on the theme study abroad, Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana organised a seminar on Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers at Loyola Academy, Alwal on Monday.

Addressing the students in a jam packed auditorium, Faizul Hassan, assistant vice president, Y-Axis coaching, guided them on steps involved from start to finish and highlighted the present trends on various aspects of pursuing education abroad.

The senior official from Y-Axis emphasised that students must plan their career moves and preparation well in advance especially if they are planning to pursue their higher education abroad.

He stressed that students must take-up due diligence on their courses and study options in line with their career goals and must keep in mind the job prospects globally.

He advised students not to succumb to partial information and misinformation available through non credible sources and seek expert guidance, which will go a long way in helping them take the right career choices.

He touched upon each aspect of how foreign university selection process works and how Y-Axis can help students with each of those aspects. He touched upon five common mistakes students make in their study abroad plans and advised the students to avoid these mistakes in order to be successful with their admissions and visa process.

Y-Axis is an end-to-end solution provider in the study abroad space and can help students with Test-Preparation like GRE, IELTS, TOEFL, and PTE, course and university selection, applications and admissions, SOP and LOR preparation, Visas and pre-departure preparation.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal, Fr.Dr.L.Joji Reddy said that many students are interested to pursue studies in foreign universities and a majority move for abroad studies.

Vice Principal, Fr.Arul Jothi said that students have gained immense knowledge from the session and thanked the management of Telangana Publications and Y-Axis for arranging such a useful seminar.

Dean, Dr Suchitra Naidu, Prof VJ Bharathi and other faculty members from Loyola Academy were present.