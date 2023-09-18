Vishwa stars for CMR Technical in RFYS football tournament

Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 18 September 23

Hyderabad: Vishwa scored four goals for CMR Technical Campus to set up a 5-2 victory over HITAM in the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) football tournament match played at Loyola Degree and PG college football ground, Alwal, Secunderabad on Sunday.

In the other clashes, St Martin’s Engineering College thrashed Malla Reddy University 5-1 with Vineet scoring a brace for the winners.

Karthik’s two goals helped Institute of Aeronautical Dundigal to secure a 4-0 win over Malla Reddy Engineering College. Lords Institute of Engineering and Tech downed ISL Engineering College 5-1 with the help of Ayaan scoring two goals and Arib, Naseer Pasha and Ahmed Khan added a goal each for the winners.

Results: St Martin’s Engineering College 5 (Vineet 2, Prakash 1, Manish 1, Bharaneeth 1) bt Malla Reddy University 1 (Shaik Ishaq 1); Institute of Aeronautical Dundigal 4 (Karthik 2, keerthan 1, Akash 1) bt Malla Reddy Engineering College 0; CMR Technical Campus 5 (Vishwa 4, B Allen 1) bt HITAM 2 (Karthik 2); Lords Institute of Engineering and Tech 5 (Ayaan 2, Arib 1, Naseer Pasha 1, Ahmed Khan 1) bt ISL Engineering College 1 (Hussain 1).