Cambridge University Press announces launch of IELTS 18 study resources for India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:14 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: The Cambridge University Press and Assessment has announced the launch of IELTS 18 study resources for India which comprises four complete examination papers, offering practice and insights into the IELTS assessment. The IELTS is a globally recognized examination designed to evaluate language proficiency for individuals aspiring to study abroad.

The comprehensive introduction within the package highlights the intricacies of the IELTS format and its scoring system, empowering educators, and students with clear comprehension of the examination, a press release said.

Additionally, the inclusion of audio resources for listening test practice and videos for speaking test practice enriches the learning journey, providing a comprehensive platform for aspirants to effectively hone their skills and excel in the IELTS examination.

“The authentic examination papers from Cambridge University Press & Assessment are meant to provide perfect practice because they are modelled exactly on the real test. With IELTS 18, the aim is to deliver the materials that students tell us they need,” said Arun Rajamani, Managing Director, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, South Asia.

Find more details on the programme at https://www.cambridge.org/gb/cambridgeenglish/catalog/cambridge-english-exams-ielts/ielts-18/components.