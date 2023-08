Bedurulanka 2012 Movie Review | Kartikeya, Neha Shetty, Clax, Mani Sharma | Telangana Today

Mani Sharma is the music director. Bedurulanka 2012 is released on August 25, 2023, in theatres.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: Bedurulanka 2012 movie stars Kartikeya and Neha Shetty. Clax is the writer and director of the film. Ravindra Benerjee produced it.

Mani Sharma is the music director. Bedurulanka 2012 is released on August 25, 2023, in theatres. Here is the review of the film.