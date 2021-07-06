Beer prices down by Rs 10 in Telangana

Last year, the government increased prices by Rs 30 on all beer brands.

Here is some news that will cheer the tipplers in the State. The government slashed the prices on all beer brands by Rs. 10 due to a drop in sales.

On Monday, the Prohibition and Excise Department issued a GO stating that the government, after careful examination of the matter, reduced Special Excise Cess on beer by Rs. 10.

This order has come into effect from Monday. The Director of Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited will take further necessary action in the matter accordingly.

Last year, the government increased prices by Rs 30 on all beer brands. On some varieties, the price hike was Rs 50. Several consumers expressed displeasure over the Prohibition and Excise Department saying that the high cost of beer was restricting them from purchasing more than one bottle.

