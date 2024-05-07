TS Wine Dealers Association requests Excise Dept intervention

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 07:08 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Wine Dealers Association has written to the Prohibition & Excise Department requesting intervention to address the unprecedented supply shortage of beer and liquor.

In a petition to the Commissioner, Prohibition & Excise, the association said, “the critical issue of liquor and beer supply shortages across Telangana, particularly impacting retailers. Since March 2024, the supply of stocks to our depots has been steadily declining, leading to a severe shortage throughout the state”.

The increasing demand for beer in recent months, compounded by this year’s unusually intense summer, has exacerbated the situation, with demand far surpassing the available supply.

“Despite inquiries with manufacturers, we have not received clear explanations for the irregular supply frequencies,” the association said.

As retailers, we heavily rely on beer sales, especially during the peak months of April to June, the unavailability of popular brands is severely affecting our business operations, resulting in significant financial losses

Additionally, with the license fee installment due this month, we were counting on robust business, which unfortunately has not materialised due to the shortage. We respectfully request your urgent intervention to address this unprecedented supply shortage of beer,” the representative said.

They requested the authorities to resolve the issue promptly as it would greatly assist retailers who are struggling with substantial losses caused by the lack of beer availability in particular and liquor in general.