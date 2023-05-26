Bellampalli govt polytechnic college gets NBA accreditation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:27 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Mancherial: Three programmes being offered at Government polytechnic college-Bellampalli got accreditation status from the NBA (National Board of Accreditation). An email was sent to the college, confirming the recognition on Thursday evening.

College Principal S Ravichandar Reddy said that a team of experts from the NBA visited the institute and studied amenities and infrastructure in March. The team expressed satisfaction and accordingly, gave the accreditation status to three streams of engineering such as Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (DEEE), Diploma in Mining Engineering (DME) and Diploma in Electronics and Instrumentation (DEIE) offered by the college, he stated.

As per the mail, the accreditation status is in force from academic year 2023-24 to 2025-26. “We were pleased to get the recognition, which would help in developing the institution on many facets,” he stated. Students and locals expressed happiness over the recognition of the college from the national agency.

Established in 1993, the college is one of the oldest institutions of erstwhile Adilabad district for technical education. It offers polytechnic engineering courses with an intake of 60 seats in each branch. Students, who pass out from this college, are able to get placements in SCCL, NTPC, Orient Cement Company.