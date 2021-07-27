‘Bench’ 1st Telugu film to get selected as semi-finalist for Student Academy Awards

A student film titled ‘Bench’ has been selected as a semi-finalist for the 2021 Student Academy Awards.

There’s some really good news for Telugu people. A student film titled ‘Bench’ has been selected as a semi-finalist for the 2021 Student Academy Awards. It is the first Telugu film to make it to the Student Oscars. Directed by Shreyas Chennamadhauni from Annapurna College of Film and Media, it has been shortlisted from 1,400 films submitted by 180 film schools.

Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his Twitter account to congratulate the students. “So very proud of the students who made this possible and of course the faculty of #AnnapurnaCollege #StudentsOscars (sic),” the actor wrote.

So very proud of the students who made this possible and of course the faculty of #AnnapurnaCollege #StudentsOscars https://t.co/2jDQdqPubB https://t.co/CxByw6cOsZ — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) July 27, 2021

Actor Sumanth tweeted, “Congratulations #ShreyasChennamadhauni and crew for #Benchi. A huge achievement for them and @acfmofficial (sic).”

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni added on Twitter, “Congratulations to the team on this beautiful film.. #StudentOscars . first Telugu film to make it to the Oscars.. woo hoo (sic).”

Congratulations to the team on this beautiful film .. #StudentOscars . first Telugu film to make it to the Oscars.. woo hoo 🙌 https://t.co/CTOyKLs5aO — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) July 27, 2021

Shreyas is a student filmmaker and has ventured in a few short-films prior to ‘Benchi’, which were self-produced, in order to learn how to execute a short and prepare himself for the college graduation project.

