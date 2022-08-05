Beneficiary returns 2-BHK house to govt in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Kurella Rupa is handing over 2-BHK house documents to Finance Minister T Harish Rao in Siddipet on Thursday.

Siddipet: A double bedroom house beneficiary in Siddipet district has returned her house to the government again suggesting them to allot the same house to those who were in need. Since the family was not in a state to live in the allotted house, Kurella Rupa and her husband Karunakar Reddy handed over the documents and keys of the house to Finance Minister T Harish Rao after a meeting with him on

Thursday night.

Appreciating Rupa for her gesture, Harish Rao said that earlier another beneficiary Racha Lakshmi also returned the house to the government. He has called upon the beneficiaries to return their houses if they were not using it. The State government has built over 2,500 2-BHK houses in the Narsapur area in Siddipet Municipality and allotted the houses to beneficiaries. He has appealed to the beneficiaries to draw inspiration from Rupa and Lakshmi.