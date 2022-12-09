| Bengali Film Festival Is All Set To Begin Today Two Telugu Films To Be Screened

Bengali Film Festival is all set to begin today, two Telugu films to be screened

The 5th edition of the Telangana Bengali Film Festival ‘Aanya-2022’ will begin today in Hyderabad. It will kick off with the opening ceremony scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm today at the Prasad Preview Theatre in Hyderabad. The three-day event will conclude on Sunday, December 11.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:20 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

This is a great opportunity for Bengali moves buffs living away from their homes to be a part of the festival and watch movies in Bengali. The festival is conducted jointly by the Hyderabad Bangalee Samiti and Telangana Tourism Department.

The three-day event will feature eight Bengali films and five short movies, 2 Telugu films, and 1 Odiya film.

‘Jayamma Panchayathi’ and ‘Virata Parvam’ are the two Telugu movies to be screened during the event on December 9 and 10 respectively, at 6 pm.

‘Avijatrik’, directed by Subhrajit Mitra, will be the inaugural film of the 5th edition of the Telangana Bengali Film Festival.

Bengali actors like Arindam Sil, Bibriti Chatterjee, Tathagata Mukherjee, Bibriti Chatterjee, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Gargee Roy Chowdhury, and Rabanti Chatterjee, among others, will grace the event today.

The entry is free and the Bengali cinephiles can get free movie tickets by scanning the QR codes displayed at the venue. Hyderabad Bangalee Samiti is a Bengali socio-cultural organisation involved in philanthropic activities for the past 79 years in Hyderabad.