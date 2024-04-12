Bengaluru and Hyderabad solidify their positions as major GCC hubs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 April 2024, 09:35 PM

Hyderabad: The ANSR, which is involved in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers (GCC) for global enterprises, in its quarterly report said Bengaluru and Hyderabad had solidified their positions as major GCC hubs, boasting over 30 percent and 19 percent GCC presence, respectively.

Following closely behind are Delhi (15 percent), Mumbai (12 percent), Pune (10 percent), and Chennai (9 percent).

GCCs have a presence in 15 plus locations apart from these six tier-1 hubs.

The ANSR report said India commands over 50 percent of the global GCC market, with an estimated 5,000 global leadership roles situated in Indian GCCs.

Given its mix of abundant tech talent, robust start-up ecosystem, and continuous government support, India remains the most-preferred destination of choice to setup a GCC, it said.

As businesses aim to leverage India’s skilled work force and favourable economic conditions, the GCC sector, presently valued at $46 billion, is forecasted to surge to $110 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory was expected to employ over 4.5 million professionals across 2400 GCCs, the report added.