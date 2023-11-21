Bengaluru electrocution deaths: Rights panel takes suo motu cognisance

By ANI Updated On - 05:51 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday suo motu cognisance of a media report of a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby, who were electrocuted after they stepped on a live wire that lay unattended on a sidewalk near Hope Farm in the Kadugodi area of Bengaluru on November 19.

According to reports, by the time locals rushed to their rescue, the mother and her baby were charred to death.

The deceased were identified as Kadugodi, aged 23m and her daughter, Suviksa Leem, aged 9 months.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, told reporters, “At 6 am on November 19, a mother and her child tripped and came into contact with a live wire that was left unattended near Hope Farm in the Kadugodi police station area. The cable belonged to BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, a power utility).

Both were electrocuted to death on the spot.” The DCP added that a case in connection with the incident was registered at Whitefield police station.

“We have launched an investigation into this incident and all BESCOM officials and staff concerned are being questioned,” the DCP added.

BESCOM is responsible for supplying electricity to eight districts of Karnataka.