Bengaluru man tosses Rs 10 notes from a crowded flyover; detained for questioning

According to the police, Arun arrived at the KR Market flyover along with a friend to shoot a video, as a part of promotion, and make it viral.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:37 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: A Bengaluru man, identified as Arun K, was issued a notice by the city police for dropping Rs 10 notes from atop the KR Market flyover on Tuesday morning. He was seen arriving at the location on a scooter dressed in formals with a clock hanging around his neck.

He continued tossing around hundreds of Rs 10 notes worth almost Rs 3,000 from there before being taken into custody for questioning. However, the man, who apparently is an event manager, denied the charges that he was mentally unstable.

Crowds gathered at the location seeing his actions but he escaped before the arrival of the police. It is believed that Arun has chosen the place for tossing the currency notes as it’s always crowded. Explaining the motive behind his actions, he apologised to the public for causing the traffic jam and said that his “intentions were right”. According to the police, Arun arrived at the KR Market flyover along with a friend to shoot a video, as a part of promotion, and make it viral.

Notice was issued to his family in Nagarbhavi for causing public nuisance. Traffic at the location was obstructed and led to commotion in the junction below, along with the flyover. Some have claimed the incident as a publicity stunt, to garner social media attention. A complaint has been filed under Indian Penal Code IPC Section 238 B (obstructing public navigation) and Section 290 (public nuisance).

By Simar Kaur