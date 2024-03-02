Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: National Security Guard (NSG) enters the scene | Bengaluru News

A low-intensity improvised explosive device at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, India, injured nine people. The incident was reclassified as a deliberate act of terrorism, prompting an FIR under anti-terrorism laws
A low-intensity improvised explosive device at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, India, injured nine people. The incident was reclassified as a deliberate act of terrorism, prompting an FIR under anti-terrorism laws. The incident has sparked tensions and prompted a collective reexamination of security protocols and community vigilance.