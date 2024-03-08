Bengaluru water crisis: Posh gated community residents use washrooms in malls, shower in gyms

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 March 2024, 04:49 PM

Bengaluru water crisis has made lives in the city miserable. Due to scarce rainfall in 2023, the city has been facing extreme scarcity of water, even as borewells go dry across the city with dwindling underground water levels.

Amid the worsening crisis, struggles of the citizens living in the city are growing by the day. With this, several have lately taken to social media to share their ordeals.

In a similar post on Reddit, a user claimed that the residents of a posh gated community in Bengaluru were forced to use washrooms at a nearby mall every day. The post also claims that resident of the society have already been asked to use disposable plates and cutlery to reduce the usage of water.

The post which has now gone viral reads, “It has been a month since we received regular round the clock water in our flat in prestige falcon city. Now the situation is beyond the limits of what can be called inhabitable. No water during the daytime, when we do get it during the night its just muddy water unfit for bathing. The residents association has called for the use of wet wipes and disposable cutlery for washing and eating. (sic)”

“Most of the tenants have vacated while others have moved to temporary accommodation. You get to smell the stink of unflushed human excreta in toilet bowls from far away. It’s not uncommon to see a line of residents going to nearby forum mall to do their business. Talking of cooking, no choice other than ordering from outside as the utensils are nor cleaned. Some people are going to gyms along with a pair of clothes and towel to bath and come back. Too much frustration and pain to bear when you a paying Emi for 1cr+ of housing loan,” the post added.