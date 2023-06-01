Beware! Carrying excess liquor will land you in trouble in Telangana

Those caught smuggling liquor into State may face three to 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine amount which can go up to Rs 1 lakh, or as decided by the court

By C. Romeo Published Date - 08:00 AM, Thu - 1 June 23

A customer buys liquor bottle from a store in Hyderabad. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: If you are an alcohol lover or wondering how much quantity is actually and legally permissible to be brought into Telangana either for self-consumption or gifting it amongst friends or family members, then, you need to beware of the excise rules before buying liquor.

Passengers arriving from abroad are allowed to carry up to 2 litres of foreign liquor purchased from duty-free shops. Moreover, individuals are permitted to carry 4.5 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) liquor and 7.5 litres of beer obtained from licensed shops within the State only for self-consumption and not for business purposes and cannot be sold. Likewise, not a single liquor bottle can be carried by domestic flight passengers and also by road.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud has recently directed the officials concerned to take strict action against individuals found in illegal possession of alcohol beyond the permissible limits. Excise Department officials said most of the time it is the non-resident Indians and tourists from other States apart from smuggling gangs who are caught with liquor in airports.

“A person is supposed to carry only two bottles of liquor per head while entering the State from abroad. It is strictly prohibited to carry any liquor, even one bottle on domestic flights as per the Telangana Excise Act,” said a senior official from the Excise Department. However, several citizens ignorantly take flights, private buses, trains, or personal vehicles with liquor and end up being caught at checking.

It is the criminals and liquor gangs who buy bottles in large numbers from other places and try to smuggle them into the State, the official added. For instance, Goa liquor sale is prohibited in Telangana. However, smugglers sell it for 20 to 30 per cent more. Those caught smuggling liquor into the State are booked as per the Telangana Excise Act and sections of the IPC. If convicted, they could face three to 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine amount which can go up to Rs 1 lakh, or as decided by the court.

Meanwhile, those who are unaware of the amendment in the Telangana Excise Act banning carrying liquor on domestic flights, continue to question the Excise Department whenever cases are booked against them.

“Recently, my friends coming from Goa and Mumbai and carrying two liquor bottles were caught by the Excise Department officials at the RGIA airport, though Customs Act permits them to carry a maximum of six liquor bottles per head. They were booked and later granted station bail,” said a businessman from the city.

However, the Excise Department officials have maintained that special drives would continue against the flow of illegal liquor.

